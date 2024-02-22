© 2024 Public Radio East
NC AG calling on Congress to help lower drug costs by better regulating pharmacy benefit managers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 22, 2024 at 7:46 AM EST
North Carolina’s Attorney General and 39 others are calling on Congress to help lower drug costs for Americans by reforming how pharmacy benefit managers operate. Attorney General Josh Stein said the third-party companies are putting profits over patients, and that’s unacceptable.

Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, act as go-betweens for insurance providers and pharmaceutical companies. They create and maintain lists of prescription medications that are available through a particular insurance plan.

Because getting a drug placed on a formulary can be extremely profitable, Stein said drug companies are often willing to offer significant rebates in exchange for choosing their products.

In theory, those rebates should ultimately be passed along to consumers as lower costs for medications but the cost of prescription medications has continued to increase nationwide.

The attorneys general are asking Congress to pass legislation that will force PBMs to operate with more transparency and stop extracting exorbitant profits.

Read the letter -- https://ncdoj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/PBM-Letter-_NAAG-Letterhead-Final.pdf
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
