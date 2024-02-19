NCDHHS releases draft plan meant to help people with disabilities live in inclusive communities

The state health department has released a draft plan meant to help people with disabilities live in inclusive communities.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the 2024-25 Olmstead Plan is intended to help state government and other agencies make decisions that will improve the lives of children and families, youth, adults and older adults with disabilities.

The priorities outline in the plan include an increase in the availability of home and community-based services; preventing segregation of people with disabilities; and addressing gaps in community-based services like employment, transportation and housing.

Officials say they will also focus on increasing opportunities for pre-employment transition services for those with disabilities and help those that have been imprisoned successfully reenter into inclusive communities

The plan is open for public comment through March 7.

To submit public comment regarding the draft Olmstead Plan, email the Technical Assistance Collaborative (TAC) at mailto:ncolmstead@tacinc.org