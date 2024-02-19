© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NCDHHS releases draft plan meant to help people with disabilities live in inclusive communities

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 19, 2024 at 6:22 AM EST
Maria Fabrizio for NPR

The state health department has released a draft plan meant to help people with disabilities live in inclusive communities.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the 2024-25 Olmstead Plan is intended to help state government and other agencies make decisions that will improve the lives of children and families, youth, adults and older adults with disabilities.

The priorities outline in the plan include an increase in the availability of home and community-based services; preventing segregation of people with disabilities; and addressing gaps in community-based services like employment, transportation and housing.

Officials say they will also focus on increasing opportunities for pre-employment transition services for those with disabilities and help those that have been imprisoned successfully reenter into inclusive communities

The plan is open for public comment through March 7.

To submit public comment regarding the draft Olmstead Plan, email the Technical Assistance Collaborative (TAC) at mailto:ncolmstead@tacinc.org
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs