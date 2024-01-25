© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State safety regulators routinely lower employer penalties in workplace deaths, says Charlotte Observer investigation

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published January 25, 2024 at 10:40 AM EST
Courtesy NC Dept. of Labor

State labor officials regularly lightened penalties on companies cited for violations linked to worker deaths, according to an investigation by the Charlotte Observer.

The investigation analyzed data from 2022 and 2023, and found the state negotiated down penalties for three construction companies in Mecklenburg County, each of which experienced worker deaths and received safety citations.

Businesses can ask for lower penalties in North Carolina and frequently do so. Pat Sullivan, assistant deputy commissioner of Occupational Safety and Health Division, told the Observer the state often agrees to lower penalties because it’s the fastest way to get employers to make improvements. As part of agreements, OSH will reduce penalties in exchange for more action from employers.

One company was cited for three serious violations in January 2023 after scaffolding collapsed and killed three men at a building site in Charlotte. State officials reduced the penalty from $43,500 to $29,004.

The state doesn't always reduce fines. In a 2022 incident in which a worker at Jameson Quinn Farms in Cove City was pulled into a tobacco harvesting machine while trying to unjam it, the state did not lower it's $14,600 penalty, but the case remains open.
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer