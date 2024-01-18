© 2024 Public Radio East
New statewide health plan would provide behavioral health services for children enrolled in Medicaid

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published January 18, 2024 at 11:22 AM EST
NCDHHS
File: Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced its plans for improving youth behavioral health.

Officials say one of the key initiatives is the Children and Families Specialty Plan — a first-of-its-kind statewide health plan to ensure access to physical and behavioral health services for children enrolled in Medicaid.

Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley said, "Too many children are struggling to access the mental health care and support they need to thrive — stuck in cycles of conflict at school, in emergency rooms without access to necessary care and sleeping in child welfare offices."

NCDHHS is planning to launch the plan later this year.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
