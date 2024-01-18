New statewide health plan would provide behavioral health services for children enrolled in Medicaid

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced its plans for improving youth behavioral health.

Officials say one of the key initiatives is the Children and Families Specialty Plan — a first-of-its-kind statewide health plan to ensure access to physical and behavioral health services for children enrolled in Medicaid.

Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley said, "Too many children are struggling to access the mental health care and support they need to thrive — stuck in cycles of conflict at school, in emergency rooms without access to necessary care and sleeping in child welfare offices."

NCDHHS is planning to launch the plan later this year.