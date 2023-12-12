NC AG urging SCOTUS to clarify that states have authority to regulate social media

North Carolina’s attorney general has filed a friend-of-the-court brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to clarify that states have the authority to regulate social media platforms.

Attorney General Josh Stein said social media companies have designed and targeted their apps at the expense of the health and safety of kids, and he urged the Supreme Court to make it clear that states have the right to regulate them.

In October, Stein and 41 other bipartisan attorneys general sued Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, accusing the company of designing the social media platforms to hook children and teenagers and deceiving the public by claiming that these platforms were safe and suitable for young users.

Stein and a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general are also continuing to investigate TikTok for similarly promoting its platform to young people without regard for their health and well-being.