© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC AG urging SCOTUS to clarify that states have authority to regulate social media

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 12, 2023 at 6:46 AM EST
FILE - Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a case from North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court because the GOP map violated the state constitution.
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE - Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022.

North Carolina’s attorney general has filed a friend-of-the-court brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to clarify that states have the authority to regulate social media platforms.

Attorney General Josh Stein said social media companies have designed and targeted their apps at the expense of the health and safety of kids, and he urged the Supreme Court to make it clear that states have the right to regulate them.

In October, Stein and 41 other bipartisan attorneys general sued Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, accusing the company of designing the social media platforms to hook children and teenagers and deceiving the public by claiming that these platforms were safe and suitable for young users.

Stein and a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general are also continuing to investigate TikTok for similarly promoting its platform to young people without regard for their health and well-being.
Annette Weston-Riggs
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs