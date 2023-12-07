McHenry's surprise departure has ripple effect for NC primaries

Candidates vying to replace North Carolina Congressman Patrick McHenry face deadlines next week to enter the race.

McHenry's surprise decision not to run again next year is shaking up other G-O-P primaries. Congressional candidate Pat Harrigan said he'll switch districts from the 14th district to the 10th, making it easier for House Speaker Tim Moore to win in the 14th.

McHenry's 10th district runs from Winston-Salem west to Hickory and Lincolnton under the new maps. Harrigan moved his voter registration to Hickory this week, and in a campaign video, his wife Raquel highlighted their ties to the area.

“This decision is more than politics," she said, "It's about where our calling from God first started, the home where we started our family, where our kids go to school, and where we practice our faith.”

State Representatives John Bradford and Jason Saine are also considering switching races to the McHenry seat. Several other state lawmakers are getting calls encouraging them to run.

Candidate filing will close next Friday.