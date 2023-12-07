Chemours expanding testing for PFAS contamination in private wells in southeastern North Carolina

At the N.C. Dept. of Environmental Quality’s direction, Chemours is expanding sampling for PFAS contamination in private drinking water wells in New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus, and Pender counties.

More than 14 thousand additional homes may now qualify for testing.

This expansion comes after DEQ staff completed extensive review of results to date, floodplain mapping, and Chemours’ 2022 updated interim sampling and drinking water plan.

People who have previously requested sampling and are newly eligible will be contacted soon.