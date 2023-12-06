© 2023 Public Radio East
Tim Moore defends new Congressional map as he files to run

PRE News & Ideas | By Rusty Jacobs, WUNC
Published December 6, 2023 at 6:42 AM EST
Republican North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore presents his bill increasing punishments for violent protests before the House Judiciary committee at the Legislative Office Building in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
(AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)
File: Republican North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore.

State House Speaker Tim Moore has filed to run for Congress next year in a district that a federal lawsuit claims has been racially gerrymandered by GOP lawmakers.

A group of Black and Latino voters claims legislators in the Republican-controlled state legislature purposely redrew political boundaries in four districts through and around minority communities for partisan benefit.

Lawmakers redrew district maps after the GOP-majority state Supreme Court tossed out a 2022 finding that previous Republican-drawn maps were unconstitutionally gerrymandered on the basis of excessive partisanship.

At his candidate filing on Tuesday, Moore insisted the GOP-led redistricting process followed the law and, "That the legislature went through to draw these districts, to not take race into account whatsoever."

A lawsuit in state court is also challenging a state Senate district map on the basis of racial gerrymandering.
Rusty Jacobs, WUNC
See stories by Rusty Jacobs, WUNC