NC schools, healthcare will benefit from settlement with SC "pill mill"

North Carolina’s attorney general has reached a settlement with a doctor’s office accused of being a pill mill and filing false claims with Medicare and Medicaid for unnecessary drug tests and lengthy office visits that never happened.

Attorney General Josh Stein reached a $1.45 million settlement against Med First Immediate Care and Family Practice, just over the state line in Dillon, South Carolina. Some North Carolina patients covered by Medicaid were treated at the clinic.

North Carolina’s share of the settlement will go to the North Carolina Medicaid program and the North Carolina Schools Fund.