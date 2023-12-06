© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC schools, healthcare will benefit from settlement with SC "pill mill"

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 6, 2023 at 6:53 AM EST
How does the doctor decide what to write on the prescription pad?
iStockphoto.com
File: Attorney General Josh Stein reached a $1.45 million settlement against Med First Immediate Care and Family Practice, just over the state line in Dillon, South Carolina.

North Carolina’s attorney general has reached a settlement with a doctor’s office accused of being a pill mill and filing false claims with Medicare and Medicaid for unnecessary drug tests and lengthy office visits that never happened.

Attorney General Josh Stein reached a $1.45 million settlement against Med First Immediate Care and Family Practice, just over the state line in Dillon, South Carolina. Some North Carolina patients covered by Medicaid were treated at the clinic.

North Carolina’s share of the settlement will go to the North Carolina Medicaid program and the North Carolina Schools Fund.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs