NC Capitol Christmas tree honors lives lost on roads across the state

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 5, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST
The tips of balsam fir trees are used to make Christmas wreaths.
File: The tips of balsam fir trees are used to make Christmas wreaths.

The Christmas tree on the state capitol grounds is decorated with 1,798 ornament bulbs to represent each life lost on North Carolina roads in 2022.

Of those, 471 red bulbs on the tree represent the people killed by substance impaired drivers and served as a sad reminder of the sometimes-deadly consequences when people choose to drive while impaired.

Three blue bulbs on the tree represent fallen law enforcement officers, and the 1,324 white bulbs signify all other traffic fatalities statewide.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette Weston-Riggs
