Garbage truck with container elevated damaged overhead sign, pedestrian bridge in James City

Traffic on Highway 70 Westbound in James City has been backed up in James City for most of the morning on Thursday after a trash truck with its container elevated hit an overhead exit marker sign and then the Pedestrian Bridge near Elder Street.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials said crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. and left the GFL truck with extensive damage.

The highway sign and the pedestrian bridge were also damaged.

Annette Weston-Riggs / Public Radio East By late morning, repairs were being made to the overhead sign damaged when a garbage truck with its container elevated hit the highway marker and a pedestrian bridge.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a girder on the pedestrian walkway was impacted and the bridge was closed until it can be inspected.

The driver wasn’t hurt and troopers said there have been no charges filed at this time.