Garbage truck with container elevated damaged overhead sign, pedestrian bridge in James City

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 30, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST
Annette Weston-Riggs
/
Public Radio East
Traffic on Highway 70 Westbound in James City has been backed up in James City for most of the morning on Thursday after a trash truck with its container elevated hit an overhead exit marker sign and then the Pedestrian Bridge near Elder Street.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials said crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. and left the GFL truck with extensive damage.

The highway sign and the pedestrian bridge were also damaged.

Annette Weston-Riggs
/
Public Radio East
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a girder on the pedestrian walkway was impacted and the bridge was closed until it can be inspected.

By late morning, repairs were being made to the overhead sign.

The driver wasn’t hurt and troopers said there have been no charges filed at this time.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
