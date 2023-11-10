Several ENC communities honoring those who have served on Veterans Day

Several eastern North Carolina communities will honor those who served on Veterans Day.

A Veteran's Day Ceremony will take place on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Ayden Veterans Memorial Park.

The Town of Belhaven is hosting a concert on Saturday that will feature five bands, and some of those performers are veterans or have ties to the military. It takes place at the waterfront on Water Street and starts at 4:00 p.m.

Disabled American Veterans in Jacksonville will hold an observance at 11 a.m. on Veteran's Day to show appreciation and admiration for veterans around the world. It’s on Sherwood Road in Jacksonville.

In New Bern, a free Veteran's Day luncheon is being hosted by the Veteran's Council of Craven County. Veterans need to bring proof of service. It’s on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Temple Baptist Church.

