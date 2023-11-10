© 2023 Public Radio East
Several ENC communities honoring those who have served on Veterans Day

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 10, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST
Lance Cpl. Brittany Holloway helps to direct the driver of a light armored vehicle during training at Camp Lejeune, where female Marines are enduring the same training as their male counterparts for combat arms.
Travis Dove
/
NPR
File: Lance Cpl. Brittany Holloway helps to direct the driver of a light armored vehicle during training at Camp Lejeune.

Several eastern North Carolina communities will honor those who served on Veterans Day.

A Veteran's Day Ceremony will take place on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Ayden Veterans Memorial Park.

The Town of Belhaven is hosting a concert on Saturday that will feature five bands, and some of those performers are veterans or have ties to the military. It takes place at the waterfront on Water Street and starts at 4:00 p.m.

Disabled American Veterans in Jacksonville will hold an observance at 11 a.m. on Veteran's Day to show appreciation and admiration for veterans around the world. It’s on Sherwood Road in Jacksonville.

In New Bern, a free Veteran's Day luncheon is being hosted by the Veteran's Council of Craven County. Veterans need to bring proof of service. It’s on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Temple Baptist Church.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
