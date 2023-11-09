State of emergency declared as wildfires burn in western NC amid drought conditions

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency to help fight wildfires especially in the western part of the state, where an outdoor burning ban is in place.

The declaration makes it easier to coordinate the emergency response and ensure the right equipment and people get into place to fight the fires.

An outdoor burning ban is in effect for 30 counties, mostly along and west of Interstate 77.

The North Carolina Forest Service says an unusually dry fall is combining with above-average temperatures to increase fire danger, especially in the mountains.

Forestry officials report six active fires west of I-77.