NC DMVA: turn your porch lights green to show support for veterans

The North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is urging everyone this Veterans Week to turn their outside lights green in honor of servicemen and women.

NC DMVA is urging homeowners, businesses, and all levels of government to participate in Operation Greenlight to honor and show support for veterans inclusive of all military branches.

The initiative is also intended to raise awareness about the challenges faced by many of those who have served.

Veterans Day is on Saturday.

NC DMVA is also asking people to share their participation on social media using hashtag #OperationGreenlight.