© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC DMVA: turn your porch lights green to show support for veterans

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 9, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST
Carolina Field of Honor in Kernersville.
The North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
/
Via Flickr
Carolina Field of Honor in Kernersville.

The North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is urging everyone this Veterans Week to turn their outside lights green in honor of servicemen and women.

NC DMVA is urging homeowners, businesses, and all levels of government to participate in Operation Greenlight to honor and show support for veterans inclusive of all military branches.

The initiative is also intended to raise awareness about the challenges faced by many of those who have served.

Veterans Day is on Saturday.

NC DMVA is also asking people to share their participation on social media using hashtag #OperationGreenlight.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs