Deputies injured in shootout with suspect are expected to make a full recovery

PRE News & Ideas | By Associated Press
Published November 9, 2023 at 6:42 AM EST
The sheriff in a North Carolina county says that two deputies and a suspect were shot on Tuesday, and he expressed frustration that a murder suspect had been released from jail on bond before the shootings.
The sheriff's office in a southeastern North Carolina county where two deputies were seriously wounded while attempting to arrest a wanted man says both are expected to make a full recovery.

Robeson County sheriff’s deputies Jonathan Walters and Kaelin Locklear were injured by gunfire and a police vehicle on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said that Sheriff Burnis Wilkins visited the wounded deputies Wednesday at a hospital.

Authorities allege that the subject of the arrest warrant fired at the deputies and also was shot several times. The suspect was in critical but stable condition at another hospital.
