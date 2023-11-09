Deputies injured in shootout with suspect are expected to make a full recovery

The sheriff's office in a southeastern North Carolina county where two deputies were seriously wounded while attempting to arrest a wanted man says both are expected to make a full recovery.

Robeson County sheriff’s deputies Jonathan Walters and Kaelin Locklear were injured by gunfire and a police vehicle on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said that Sheriff Burnis Wilkins visited the wounded deputies Wednesday at a hospital.

Authorities allege that the subject of the arrest warrant fired at the deputies and also was shot several times. The suspect was in critical but stable condition at another hospital.