© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State officials want to learn more about about the challenges businesses are facing through survey

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 26, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT
LA Johnson
/
NPR

State officials are looking to learn more about the challenges businesses are facing as well as future opportunities for success.

North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office has released the first in a series of online surveys to over 10,000 businesses, seeking feedback. The NC Business Engagement Survey, which is conducted by researchers at East Carolina University, ae working to track changing conditions and identify regional trends.

NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said the state’s economy emerged from the pandemic stronger than ever, but COVID-19 changed the business landscape and the survey will help them make data-driven decisions.

Business leaders who have not already received a survey by email are can fill it out at the NCPRO website.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs