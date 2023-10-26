State officials want to learn more about about the challenges businesses are facing through survey

State officials are looking to learn more about the challenges businesses are facing as well as future opportunities for success.

North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office has released the first in a series of online surveys to over 10,000 businesses, seeking feedback. The NC Business Engagement Survey, which is conducted by researchers at East Carolina University, ae working to track changing conditions and identify regional trends.

NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said the state’s economy emerged from the pandemic stronger than ever, but COVID-19 changed the business landscape and the survey will help them make data-driven decisions.

NCPRO has launched the first in a series of online surveys to over 10k business leaders about the challenges, opportunities, and economic conditions they face locally. All NC businesses are encouraged to join and help inform data-driven decision-making.https://t.co/K9yhmcoYFP pic.twitter.com/yNGyGXPpG1 — NC Pandemic Recovery Office (@NCPRO_gov) October 25, 2023

Business leaders who have not already received a survey by email are can fill it out at the NCPRO website.