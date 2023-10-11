© 2023 Public Radio East
Overrides of Gov. Cooper's vetoes prompt lawsuits

PRE News & Ideas | By Colin Campbell, WUNC
Published October 11, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper affixes his veto stamp to a bill banning nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy at a public rally Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. The veto launches a major test for leaders of the GOP-controlled General Assembly to attempt to override Cooper’s veto after they recently gained veto-proof majorities in both chambers.
(AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)
/
(AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)
File: North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper affixes his veto stamp to a bill on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C.

State lawmakers voted Tuesday to override five of Governor Roy Cooper's vetoes and pass new election laws, and the election changes and board appointee legislation have already prompted lawsuits.

Tuesday's override will mean that voters will no longer have a three-day grace period for mail-in ballots. Any ballots that arrive after the polls closed won't be counted.

Within minutes of Tuesday's votes along party lines, the state and federal Democratic parties filed a lawsuit in federal court to block the change. Several voting rights groups are also suing.

Democratic Representative Abe Jones says some voters will likely have their ballots thrown out.

This mess makes it harder, it’s just a mess,” he said, “A bunch of malarkey thought up by somebody in a little room somewhere, it doesn’t make sense.

Lawmakers also voted to override four other vetoes. One of the bills takes away the governor's power to appoint powerful boards and commissions. Cooper is suing to block the new law, which he calls unconstitutional.

Other bills will pave the way for more nuclear power and remove environmental permitting hurdles.

Colin Campbell, WUNC
