PRE news brief: a rural hospital closure, local opposition to election bills, and the remains of a Korean war soldier return home

An eastern North Carolina hospital that serves a wide rural area has closed its doors.

The Onslow County board of elections voiced its opposition to three elections-related bills before the state legislature.

The remains of a North Carolina soldier killed in the Korean War will be buried next week at Salisbury National Cemetery.

The state board of education heard an update Thursday on elementary students' gains in reading.

Nearing the anniversary of his mother’s death, the son of a N.C. Department of Transportation employee who was hit and killed in a work zone is asking people to be careful in construction areas.

North Carolina Congresswoman Kathy Manning has been released from a hospital after a car accident.

State lawmakers say they’ve made progress this week on a budget agreement. But they’ve postponed votes on veto overrides and other issues for another week.

North Carolina’s attorney general has urged Congress to strengthen a federal program that allows low-income people to get affordable medications and health services.