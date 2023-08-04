© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PRE news brief: a rural hospital closure, local opposition to election bills, and the remains of a Korean war soldier return home

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published August 4, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT

An eastern North Carolina hospital that serves a wide rural area has closed its doors.

The Onslow County board of elections voiced its opposition to three elections-related bills before the state legislature.

The remains of a North Carolina soldier killed in the Korean War will be buried next week at Salisbury National Cemetery.

The state board of education heard an update Thursday on elementary students' gains in reading.

Nearing the anniversary of his mother’s death, the son of a N.C. Department of Transportation employee who was hit and killed in a work zone is asking people to be careful in construction areas.

North Carolina Congresswoman Kathy Manning has been released from a hospital after a car accident.

State lawmakers say they’ve made progress this week on a budget agreement. But they’ve postponed votes on veto overrides and other issues for another week.

North Carolina’s attorney general has urged Congress to strengthen a federal program that allows low-income people to get affordable medications and health services.

Annette Weston-Riggs
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs