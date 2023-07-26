© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arapahoe mayor on ferry toll proposal: It's not right to charge people to go to work

PRE News & Ideas | By WUNC
Published July 26, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT
NC Ferry Division
/

Pamlico County commissioners approved a resolution this week calling on state lawmakers to keep coastal ferries free of tolls.

A provision in the Senate's budget would add tolls on all state-run ferry routes. Currently, only the Fort Fisher and Ocracoke ferries charge passengers.

Ken Heath is mayor of Arapahoe [uh-rap-uh-ho] in Pamlico County. He says residents of the small town commute to jobs and schools on the ferry that crosses the Neuse River.

“It’s just not right to charge people to go to school or go to work," he said, "That’s ultimately what’s happening: the state is about to charge people to go to work.”

Heath says he's lobbying lawmakers to drop the tolling proposal from the final budget bill.

WUNC
See stories by WUNC