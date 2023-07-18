Gov. Cooper tests positive for COVID-19, says he's feeling fine

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he’ll keep to a lower public profile this week after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Democratic governor tweeted that he tested positive on Monday. He described the case as mild and said he was feeling fine.

The 66-year-old Cooper says he'll work remotely for the rest of the week and wants to be “out and about by the weekend.”

Cooper also tested positive for COVID-19 in June 2022.

Last week, Cooper attended the National Governors Association annual meeting in Atlantic City, New Jersey.