Gov. Cooper tests positive for COVID-19, says he's feeling fine

PRE News & Ideas | By Kelly Batchelor
Published July 18, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said on Wednesday that the state will stay paused in Safer at Home Phase 2 for another five weeks.
Ethan Hyman/Raleigh News & Observer
/
TNS via Getty Images
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he’ll keep to a lower public profile this week after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Democratic governor tweeted that he tested positive on Monday. He described the case as mild and said he was feeling fine.

The 66-year-old Cooper says he'll work remotely for the rest of the week and wants to be “out and about by the weekend.”

Cooper also tested positive for COVID-19 in June 2022.

Last week, Cooper attended the National Governors Association annual meeting in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Kelly Batchelor
Kelly Batchelor hails from the small crossroads community of Cabin in Duplin County in Eastern North Carolina. Since 1989 Kelly has been actively employed in radio.
See stories by Kelly Batchelor