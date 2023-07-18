© 2023 Public Radio East
Canadian wildfires could again impact ENC air quality this week

PRE News & Ideas | By Kelly Batchelor
Published July 18, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT
File: The sky in New Bern has darkened as firefighters tackle the 7,000-acre fire in the Croatan National Forest between Maysville and Havelock. Ash is coming down in New Bern.

North Carolinians sensitive to air pollution should exercise caution this week as a plume of smoke from wildfires in Canada comes back to the Tarheel state.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality has issued Code Orange Air Quality Action Day alerts for much of central and western North Carolina for Tuesday.

Code Orange on the Air Quality Index represents unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups. Older adults, children of any age, and people with respiratory conditions such as asthma should limit prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

The Division is tentatively forecasting Code Yellow conditions for the entire state on Wednesday.

State law prohibits the open burning of residential yard waste or land clearing debris on Air Quality Action Days of Code Orange or above.

