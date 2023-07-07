State awards nearly $80 million in grants to expand high speed internet

The state has awarded nearly $80 Million to help more residents access high speed internet.

The office of Gov. Roy Cooper announced the grants on Thursday for 33 North Carolina counties. The grants will bring broadband to 25,000 N.C. households.

The Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grants are being awarded to the highest-scoring internet provider that applied in each county based on the number of households and businesses they propose to serve, the average cost to serve those locations, and the speeds offered, among other criteria.

In Eastern North Carolina GREAT grants have been awarded to providers in Wayne, Pitt, Greene, Duplin, Beaufort and Bertie counties.