Limits on LGBTQ+ teaching in public schools, use of pronouns headed to governor

PRE News & Ideas | By Kelly Batchelor
Published June 30, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT
Jim Bowen
/
Public Domain

North Carolina lawmakers have finalized legislation touted by Republicans as giving parents greater authority over their children's public school education and health care.

Limits on LGBTQ+ instruction in the early grades are a key provision of the legislation. The Senate passed the measure Thursday, a day after the House approved some alterations. It now heads to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who is expected to veto it.

The bill also would require public school teachers in most circumstances to alert parents before they call a student by a different name or pronoun.

The “Parents' Bill of Rights” is the latest measure affecting LGBTQ+ youth approved this year by state lawmakers.

Associated Press contributed to this report

