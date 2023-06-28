House overrides six vetoes by Governor Roy Cooper

The state House voted Tuesday to override six of Governor Roy Cooper’s vetoes.

One of the bills would restrict state agencies from asking job applicants to make statements about diversity and other political and social topics.

Republican Representative Destin Hall says the legislation stems from N.C. State University requiring applicants to explain how they’d contribute to a diverse and inclusive environment.

“Of course, at first glance, that may seem OK, but the problem is what is unjust is in the eye of the beholder," he said.

Cooper says the bill would ban unconscious bias training in state government.

The other bills that will now become law include two that increase fees and interest rates on small loans. Another is a farm bill that Democrats say would weaken wetlands protections.