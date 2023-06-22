Former "Tiger King" cast member found guilty of wildlife trafficking

A Myrtle Beach man featured in the Netflix series “Tiger King” was convicted of wildlife trafficking last week in Virginia.

Investigators said Doc Antle illegally purchased lion cubs in Virginia for display at Myrtle Beach Safari.

He was found guilty of two counts of wildlife trafficking and two counts of conspiring to wildlife traffic, but was found not guilty on animal cruelty charges.

He’ll be sentenced in September.

Antle still faces several federal charges, including money laundering and federal wildlife trafficking charges.