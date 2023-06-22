© 2023 Public Radio East
Former "Tiger King" cast member found guilty of wildlife trafficking

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published June 22, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT
A tiger in a rescue center in Cambodia in 2011.
Heng Sinith
/
AP
A Myrtle Beach man featured in the Netflix series “Tiger King” was convicted of wildlife trafficking last week in Virginia.

Investigators said Doc Antle illegally purchased lion cubs in Virginia for display at Myrtle Beach Safari.

He was found guilty of two counts of wildlife trafficking and two counts of conspiring to wildlife traffic, but was found not guilty on animal cruelty charges.

He’ll be sentenced in September.

Antle still faces several federal charges, including money laundering and federal wildlife trafficking charges.

An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children's theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations.
