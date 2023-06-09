© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

$3 million in funding will help aspiring teachers get licensed

PRE News & Ideas | By Kelly Batchelor
Published June 9, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT
iStockphoto

Governor Roy Cooper directed $3 million in new federal funding to provide support for aspiring teachers to become fully licensed teachers in North Carolina.

These funds will be used to cover the cost of licensure exams and licensure exam preparation for beginning teachers.

The Governor is partnering with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) and TeachNC on the initiative.

North Carolina already faces more than 5,000 teacher vacancies.

Kelly Batchelor
Kelly Batchelor hails from the small crossroads community of Cabin in Duplin County in Eastern North Carolina. Since 1989 Kelly has been actively employed in radio.
See stories by Kelly Batchelor