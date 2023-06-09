$3 million in funding will help aspiring teachers get licensed
Governor Roy Cooper directed $3 million in new federal funding to provide support for aspiring teachers to become fully licensed teachers in North Carolina.
These funds will be used to cover the cost of licensure exams and licensure exam preparation for beginning teachers.
The Governor is partnering with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) and TeachNC on the initiative.
North Carolina already faces more than 5,000 teacher vacancies.