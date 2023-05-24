© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

More than 100 dogs rescued from North Carolina puppy mill

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 24, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT
HSUS officials say community members and people who reported buying sick puppies from the breeder raised concerns about the conditions on the property and welfare of the dogs and puppies living there.
Meredith Lee, Humane Society of the Unites States
/
Meredith Lee, Humane Society of the Unites States
HSUS officials say community members and people who reported buying sick puppies from the breeder raised concerns about the conditions on the property and welfare of the dogs and puppies living there.

The Humane Society of the United States and the Hertford County Sheriff's Office rescued 114 dogs from a puppy mill in Hertford County last week.

Officials said the dogs were housed in filthy and hazardous conditions and showed signs of neglect.

The Humane Society of the United States and the Hertford County Sheriff's Office rescued 114 dogs from a puppy mill in Hertford County.
Humane Society of the Unites States
/
Humane Society of the Unites States
The Humane Society of the United States and the Hertford County Sheriff's Office rescued 114 dogs from a puppy mill in Hertford County.

Veterinarians said some of the dogs were starved and dehydrated, and several appeared to have been shot with a pellet gun.

Many of the dogs had illnesses that include mange, heartworms, flea and lice infestations, tick-born illnesses and severe dental diseases.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs