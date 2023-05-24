More than 100 dogs rescued from North Carolina puppy mill
The Humane Society of the United States and the Hertford County Sheriff's Office rescued 114 dogs from a puppy mill in Hertford County last week.
Officials said the dogs were housed in filthy and hazardous conditions and showed signs of neglect.
Veterinarians said some of the dogs were starved and dehydrated, and several appeared to have been shot with a pellet gun.
Many of the dogs had illnesses that include mange, heartworms, flea and lice infestations, tick-born illnesses and severe dental diseases.