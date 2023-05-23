Duke Energy customers in ENC will see a 4.8% increase beginning June 1st

Duke Energy will raise rates 4.8% beginning June 1st for residential customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina. That includes a temporary 2.8% hike while regulators consider a permanent three-year increase and another 2% increase because of the expiration of a federal tax refund that had been offsetting rates.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission approved the increase last week.

The commission wrapped up expert witness hearings last week on Duke's request to raise residential rates 18.7% over three years. Regulators are expected to decide on Duke's request this summer, with the new permanent rates to take effect October 1st.

The commission will hold hearings beginning next month on Duke's request to raise residential rates nearly 18% in central and western North Carolina.