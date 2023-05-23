© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Duke Energy customers in ENC will see a 4.8% increase beginning June 1st

PRE News & Ideas | By Kelly Batchelor
Published May 23, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT

Duke Energy will raise rates 4.8% beginning June 1st for residential customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina. That includes a temporary 2.8% hike while regulators consider a permanent three-year increase and another 2% increase because of the expiration of a federal tax refund that had been offsetting rates.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission approved the increase last week.

The commission wrapped up expert witness hearings last week on Duke's request to raise residential rates 18.7% over three years. Regulators are expected to decide on Duke's request this summer, with the new permanent rates to take effect October 1st.

The commission will hold hearings beginning next month on Duke's request to raise residential rates nearly 18% in central and western North Carolina.

Kelly Batchelor
Kelly Batchelor hails from the small crossroads community of Cabin in Duplin County in Eastern North Carolina. Since 1989 Kelly has been actively employed in radio.
See stories by Kelly Batchelor