Bill would limit shark fishing tournaments on North Carolina beaches and piers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 19, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT
Shark fishing.jpg
(Photo: Bernard DUPONT on Flickr via Creative Commons)
/
A North Carolina coastal county has voted to support a bill before the general assembly limiting shark fishing tournaments.

The Brunswick County Commission approved a resolution in support of the bill that would prohibit taking sharks as part of a recreational fishing tournament from the shore or on a structure attached to the shore of Carolina Beach, Caswell Beach, Holden Beach, Kure Beach, Oak Island, or Bald Head Island between May 1 and October 31.

The bill was introduced after a Brunswick County man tried hosting a shore-based shark fishing tournament last July. After some backlash, the tournament was first postponed and then canceled.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years.
