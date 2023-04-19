Bill would limit shark fishing tournaments on North Carolina beaches and piers

A North Carolina coastal county has voted to support a bill before the general assembly limiting shark fishing tournaments.

The Brunswick County Commission approved a resolution in support of the bill that would prohibit taking sharks as part of a recreational fishing tournament from the shore or on a structure attached to the shore of Carolina Beach, Caswell Beach, Holden Beach, Kure Beach, Oak Island, or Bald Head Island between May 1 and October 31.

The bill was introduced after a Brunswick County man tried hosting a shore-based shark fishing tournament last July. After some backlash, the tournament was first postponed and then canceled.