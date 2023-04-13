© 2023 Public Radio East
No federal charges in Shanquella Robinson's death in Mexico

PRE News & Ideas | By WFAE
Published April 13, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT
Legal Gavel & Open Law Book
Blogtrepreneur
/
Flickr
Legal Gavel & Open Law Book

No federal charges will be filed in the death of Charlotte native Shanquella Robinson.

In a joint statement, the U.S. attorneys for the middle and western districts of North Carolina say they do not believe they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a federal crime was committed.

Robinson was found dead in October in a resort near Cabo, Mexico. A video later surfaced online showing Robinson being beaten by one of her travel mates.

At a press conference Wednesday, attorney for the family Sue-Ann Robinson says the family is disheartened by the announcement.

"We’re disappointed but we’re not deterred," she said, "It’s not something that’s necessarily unexpected in the sense that Black and Brown people always have to carve their own path to justice."

Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the case, and the family says the U.S. can and should extradite the woman named in the arrest warrant.

The U.S. Justice Department did not immediately return a request for comment on the status of any extradition requests.

WFAE
See stories by WFAE