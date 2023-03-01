Morning news brief

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We've heard a lot about the United States shifting its approach to China. So how does that look from China?

The divide between the world's two largest economies was on display last night. A special committee in the U.S. House of Representatives held a hearing on the threat of China. The committee was created to showcase exactly that message.

About 7,000 miles away, Chinese officials were listening, and so was NPR's John Ruwitch, who's covered China for many years.

INSKEEP: So I'm imagining not a lot of people in China had access to this congressional hearing very early in the morning, China time. But how closely have people been following the decline in relations with the United States over years?

RUWITCH: Yeah, that's a safe bet. This issue has not gotten a ton of coverage. But of course, China-U.S. relations get a lot of coverage in state media. It's a topic of discussion. Beijing, the state, of course, claims that - Beijing claims that Washington is to blame for it all. You know, as everywhere, there's a wide range of views, right? I've heard people quietly critical of their own government here for the foreign policy they've adopted. I've certainly had conversations with people who are convinced that the U.S. is out to thwart China. You know, then comes this hearing - right? - which showcases this popular view in the U.S. that Americans got China wrong over the decades, thinking it would become more liberal as its economy became more integrated with the world, that Beijing took advantage of that and wants to overturn the order, the world order as we know it. And so now it's time to change our approach. Here's Mike Gallagher, the Republican from Wisconsin who chairs the committee.

MIKE GALLAGHER: We must act with a sense of urgency. I believe our policy over the next 10 years will set the stage for the next hundred.

RUWITCH: You know, there were two protesters who disrupted the hearing, holding up signs that said China is not our enemy. That got coverage here, actually. The Global Times, which is a hawkish news outlet, covered that.

INSKEEP: Oh, very interesting. Well, we heard the chairman of that committee, as well as the top Democrat on the committee, on NPR yesterday. So they have made their bipartisan case. How does the Chinese government respond?

RUWITCH: The foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning addressed this in her daily briefing today. She said that the U.S. people and government agencies need to, quote, "abandon their ideological bias and Cold War zero-sum thinking" when it comes to China, to stop thinking of China as a threat, to stop slandering the Communist Party of China. You know, she also blasted the U.S. on another issue that's popped up yet again. There are reports this week that the Department of Energy believes, albeit with low confidence, that the COVID pandemic was likely caused by a lab leak here in China. And then FBI director Christopher Wray repeated his belief that that's the case. Mao Ning said that the U.S. was just stirring the whole thing - all these things up for political reasons, and that doing so would lower America's credibility. And she urged Americans to respect science and the facts, which is something that critics could argue China has at times fallen short on with the virus, too.

INSKEEP: I'm interested - the foreign ministry spokesperson said, stop slandering the Chinese Communist Party, since the U.S. officials we've talked with have emphasized that they are criticizing not China broadly, but the party that rules it. Among other things, is - are U.S. officials concerned about China's Communist Party, as they would put it, allying with Russia?

RUWITCH: Yeah, they are. And in fact, the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, is in Beijing this week. He's a close ally of Vladimir Putin. You know, China also has very close relations with Belarus that have increased, have gotten deeper over the years and appear to be deepening with this meeting. Lukashenko reportedly met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and will meet Xi Jinping. You know, China says - you know, there's been these accusations that China is considering furnishing deadly weapons to Russia, right? China calls those smears against it. China says it stands for peace, and at last, we put out this set of principles for resolving the war in Ukraine. But this visit by Lukashenko and a visit by China a couple of weeks ago by Iran's president have raised some eyebrows.

INSKEEP: Investigators in Greece now face the same question as safety investigators in Ohio. What caused a train crash?

FADEL: In Ohio, the wreck led to a chemical spill and evacuations. In Greece, the wreck cost many lives. A passenger train collided with a freight train, killing at least 36 people.

INSKEEP: What happened here? I'm just, as we're talking, looking on television at an overhead view of this crash. You do see two trains in the picture. How did they collide?

GATOPOULOS: Well, there was a - it was just before midnight local time on Tuesday, and there was a passenger train going from the capital, Athens, to Greece's second-largest city. And it was at a high speed, and it crashed, collided directly with a freight train heading in the opposite direction. Through some mistake, obviously, they were both on the same track, even though it was a double-track line, and they hit each other just as one of the trains was exiting a tunnel under a motorway, under a highway.

INSKEEP: So you have this moment where two trains collide in the most extreme way possible, head-on. The speeds must have been tremendous.

GATOPOULOS: Yes, and especially if you combine the speeds, and the freight train was carrying very heavy cargo. It was construction material. There was some steel plates and stuff used in construction. So the impact was incredible. It sent the other train basically flying up into the air, landing, twisting and catching fire. And they're still pulling out bodies from the wreckage after they've managed to lift the heavy parts of the front part of the train by crane.

INSKEEP: I'm looking at images of rail cars, a few of them that look like they're completely burned up inside and far off the track. What has the search for survivors been like?

GATOPOULOS: Well, the search for survivors has basically been in the front carriages of the passenger train and the rest of them mainly injured. And the deaths have been at the front. And a lot of the people have been trapped in the wreckage. Some were pulled free alive. Some were pulled dead. But they haven't been able to get to some of the people who have died, even though they've located them, until now, when they can bring in heavy lifting and specialized equipment because before, it was more of a - the priority was to get out people alive.

INSKEEP: Mr. Gatopoulos, here in the United States, there was a freight train wreck a few weeks ago, and it has sparked a long-running debate about freight rail regulation, about railroad safety. Does this crash in Greece reflect any larger concerns that people have about their rail system?

GATOPOULOS: I think it probably will. The rail system is not very extensive in Greece. It's mainly between the two largest cities, so it's generally considered to be sort of almost a sleepy line and quite safe. So rail accidents like this are quite unusual 'cause it's just not a busy network. And I'm sure it will generate a lot of debate because the rail system has recently been privatized. So inevitably people will be looking into whether the network and the track and the maintenance of it was run down before the - it was all sold.

INSKEEP: Some other news now - Africa's largest democracy - in fact, Africa's most populous country - has a new president in waiting.

FADEL: Yeah, election officials declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling party the winner of Nigeria's presidential elections. It was a close election. It had delays, disorganization and sporadic violence at polling stations. And there are still questions. The opposition parties are demanding a revote and may go to court.

INSKEEP: President-elect Tinubu thanked his supporters, appealed to his rivals in remarks after he was declared the winner. The announcement, as we said, is likely to lead to a court challenge by the second and third-highest finishers. The oppositions demanded a revote. They said these delays that Leila mentioned made room for voting irregularities, a word that is familiar in the United States from election disputes. After his victory was announced, Tinubu said - and here's a quote - "I take this opportunity to appeal to my fellow contestants to let us team up together. It is the only nation we have. It is one country, and we must build together." Nigeria, we mentioned, is the most populous country in Africa. Its population is rapidly growing as the population of other countries begins to decline. It's rapidly going to be one of the most populous countries on Earth, also a resource-rich country. It is an oil power, one with a democratic system of government, but a highly problematic one and flawed one.

Arguments in the U.S. Supreme Court over President Biden's student debt cancellation left some borrowers feeling isolated as they heard such a personal subject reduced to cold legal language. One of the borrowers interviewed by the Associated Press, Niara Thompson, had a seat in the audience and was surprised to hear lengthy discussion about the definition of words like waive - you know, waiving a payment - and modify. Debt, of course, is deeply personal for these students and former students. Thompson will graduate from the University of Georgia with about $50,000 in student debt. It's not too unusual for Supreme Court cases, of course, to hang on legal technicalities, but some of the borrowers said they felt offended.

Some other news from the other side of the country - a new storm has dumped fresh snow in the California mountains, mountains that are still staggering from earlier blizzards - maybe you followed this - blizzards that stranded people and closed roads. Maybe you were in this. The National Weather Service predicts that several more feet of snow fell overnight into early Wednesday in the Sierra Nevada and Southern California ranges. Authorities are warning people not to travel because of gusty winds and possible whiteout conditions. The weather service also says there could be record-low temperatures in much of the northern and central regions. Meanwhile, authorities are struggling to plow the roads, especially in some mountain areas where some visitors have been trapped for days.

One other item here - Chicago voters have denied Mayor Lori Lightfoot a second term. Two other candidates, Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson, will meet in a runoff to succeed her. Tuesday's election was, of course, a rebuke of the mayor, who made history as leader of the nation's third-largest city. She says - this is a quote - "Regardless of tonight's outcome, we fought the right fights, and we put the city on a better path. Someone else will take charge as they go down the path a little bit further."

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.