© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

State lacks money, laws to deal with hundreds of beachfront homes at risk of collapsing into the ocean

PRE News & Ideas | By David Boraks
Published February 28, 2023 at 7:21 AM EST
Outer banks home collapse.jpg
(Photo: National Park Service)
/
One of the homes on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe that collapsed last February.

Coastal experts say North Carolina lacks the money and laws it needs to deal with hundreds of beachfront houses at risk of collapsing into the Atlantic Ocean because of sea level rise and erosion.

The state Department of Environmental Quality and Cape Hatteras National Seashore hosted the first meeting of a workgroup formed last summer to recommend policies and programs for removing threatened coastal structures. That's after at least three houses in Rodanthe on North Carolina's Outer Banks fell into the ocean last year and spread debris for miles.

Dare County Manager Bobby Outten says more houses are in danger and there's not enough money to solve the problem.

“You're gonna have, you know, a whole bunch of houses in the next three or four years, and then you're back to your second row houses that start becoming imperiled, and so on. And we don't have a revenue stream sufficient to do that.”

A 2020 study by the DEQ's coastal management division found about 750 beachfront structures at risk, though officials say beach work in some areas has slightly reduced that number.

The group meets again in May to talk about legal changes such as clarifying permitting disputes or liability for threatened or collapsed houses.

They hope to release recommendations in early 2024.

David Boraks
David Boraks is a WFAE weekend host and a producer for "Charlotte Talks." He's a veteran Charlotte-area journalist who has worked part-time at WFAE since 2007 and for other outlets including DavidsonNews.net and The Charlotte Observer.
See stories by David Boraks