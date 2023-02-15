House committee advances possible final push to expand Medicaid in North Carolina

What could become the final push to expand Medicaid in North Carolina has started at the General Assembly.

A House measure quickly advanced through committee on Tuesday with bipartisan support and should head to the floor sometime Wednesday.

The measure directs the state to accept Medicaid coverage of adults who make too much to qualify for conventional Medicaid but not enough to receive heavily subsidized health insurance.

North Carolina is among 11 states that haven’t adopted expansion.

Senate Republicans still want additional provisions included that ease “certificate of need” laws and let more nurses practice independently from doctors.