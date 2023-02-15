© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

House committee advances possible final push to expand Medicaid in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Kelly Batchelor
Published February 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST
north_carolina_state_capitol__raleigh.jpg
North Carolina State Capital by jimbowen0306 is licensed under CC BY 2.0
/
What could become the final push to expand Medicaid in North Carolina has started at the General Assembly.

What could become the final push to expand Medicaid in North Carolina has started at the General Assembly.

A House measure quickly advanced through committee on Tuesday with bipartisan support and should head to the floor sometime Wednesday.

The measure directs the state to accept Medicaid coverage of adults who make too much to qualify for conventional Medicaid but not enough to receive heavily subsidized health insurance.

North Carolina is among 11 states that haven’t adopted expansion.

Senate Republicans still want additional provisions included that ease “certificate of need” laws and let more nurses practice independently from doctors.

Kelly Batchelor
Kelly Batchelor hails from the small crossroads community of Cabin in Duplin County in Eastern North Carolina. Since 1989 Kelly has been actively employed in radio.
See stories by Kelly Batchelor