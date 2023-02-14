© 2023 Public Radio East
In Tehran, forgoing a headscarf is a quiet, daring protest

By Fatma Tanis,
Courtney DorningConnor DonevanMary Louise Kelly
Published February 14, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST
A women in Tajrish Square in Tehran, Iran, in Feb. 2023.
Marjan Yazdi for NPR
A women in Tajrish Square in Tehran, Iran, in Feb. 2023.

The Iranian government has come down brutally on widespread protests in the months after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the so-called morality police. She had been detained after being accused of wearing improper attire, or not covering her hair.

Despite the crackdown – and the risk of repercussions – women in Iran are quietly protesting the regime by going about their days with their hair uncovered.

NPR talked to women on the streets of Tehran, both supporters and opponents of the regime, to get a sense of how the law affects their lives.

Listen to the full report by clicking or tapping the play button above.

Fatma Tanis
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Connor Donevan
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
