In Tehran, forgoing a headscarf is a quiet, daring protest

The Iranian government has come down brutally on widespread protests in the months after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the so-called morality police. She had been detained after being accused of wearing improper attire, or not covering her hair.

Despite the crackdown – and the risk of repercussions – women in Iran are quietly protesting the regime by going about their days with their hair uncovered.

NPR talked to women on the streets of Tehran, both supporters and opponents of the regime, to get a sense of how the law affects their lives.

Listen to the full report by clicking or tapping the play button above.

