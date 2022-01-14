© 2023 Public Radio East
A man in Florida may regret not leaving a tip at Key West bar

Published January 14, 2022 at 6:06 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

The first line of this true story sounds like the setup to a joke. A man walks into a bar in Key West. He ordered three drinks and left without tipping, which is why the bartender remembered the guy when police later showed him images of a vandal. Video showed him in a group that set a fire. The bartender helped ID the suspect. So he didn't get a tip; he gave a tip. The story has two morals. Do tip your servers; don't set fires.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.