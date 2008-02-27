Is Milwaukee Milwaukee Without Bowling?

The U.S. Bowling Congress is considering moving its headquarters out of Milwaukee, a city where bowling is as popular as beer. The group says the cost of doing business in Milwaukee is too high.

If it moves, it would be another blow to a city that has lost much of its blue-collar industrial heritage, from manufacturing to brewing. Recently, Milwaukee-based Miller Brewing merged with Coors; the headquarters of the new company will likely not be in Milwaukee.

Erin Toner reports from member station WUWM in Milwaukee.

