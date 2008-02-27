© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Is Milwaukee Milwaukee Without Bowling?

By Erin Toner
Published February 27, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

The U.S. Bowling Congress is considering moving its headquarters out of Milwaukee, a city where bowling is as popular as beer. The group says the cost of doing business in Milwaukee is too high.

If it moves, it would be another blow to a city that has lost much of its blue-collar industrial heritage, from manufacturing to brewing. Recently, Milwaukee-based Miller Brewing merged with Coors; the headquarters of the new company will likely not be in Milwaukee.

Erin Toner reports from member station WUWM in Milwaukee.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Erin Toner
Erin Toner is a reporter for WUWM. Erin was WUWM's All Things Considered local host from 2006 to 2010. She began her public radio career in 1999 at WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Prior to joining WUWM in 2006, Toner spent five years at WKAR in East Lansing, Michigan.
See stories by Erin Toner