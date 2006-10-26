© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Protecting the Spineless from Extinction

By John Nielsen
Published October 26, 2006 at 6:38 PM EDT

Honeybees used to be the only bugs anybody thought about saving. Everything besides butterflies got stomped, swatted, sprayed with pesticides or fried under magnifying glasses.

But one group, the nonprofit Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, is trying to protect a wide range of insects. Until recently, the Xerces Society fought only on behalf of butterflies. But Xerces Society director Scott Hoffman Black says times have changed. He now fights for beetles found in carcasses and snails so small that twenty will fit on a pinky finger.

"We protect the spineless," he explains with pride. "We see ourselves as equal opportunity -- anything without a backbone."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

John Nielsen
John Nielsen covers environmental issues for NPR. His reports air regularly on NPR's award-winning news magazines, All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition. He also prepares documentaries for the NPR/National Geographic Radio Expeditions series, which is heard regularly on Morning Edition. Nielsen also occasionally serves as the substitute host for several NPR News programs.
See stories by John Nielsen