The 1975 documentary Grey Gardens, made by the Maysles brothers, is being re-issued on DVD with an extra hour of footage. The controversial film peers into the scattered and reclusive lives of two of Jackie Onassis' cousins. The women lived in a decrepit East Hampton mansion.

Howie Movshovitz of Colorado Public Radio reports.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.