© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

We've heard about snakes on a plane. How about snake on a crane?

Published October 22, 2021 at 5:52 AM EDT

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Scott Detrow. Snakes on a crane - that is what one commenter wrote in response to a video filmed in Dominica. It shows construction workers hoisting an enormous boa constrictor out of the ground. A follow-up video shows three men trying and failing to place it into a small sedan. The animal seemed pretty unfazed by it but was not friendly. But that is OK because you do not want a boa constrictor to offer you a hug. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.