© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Grimace, McDonald's Purple Character, Leaves The Internet Confused

Published September 8, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. McDonald's has an ensemble of iconic mascots. There's the Hamburglar, the masked hamburger thief. There's Mayor McCheese. Ronald McDonald, of course, is the face of the chain. And then there's Grimace, that purple blob thing. I couldn't tell you what he is, but apparently Brian Bates can. In an interview with the CBC, the McDonald's manager of the year said - drumroll, please - Grimace is a taste bud.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.