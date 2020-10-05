© 2023 Public Radio East
2 Books Checked Out 48 Years Ago Returned To U.K. Library

Published October 5, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In 1972, Richard M. Nixon was president, a politician named Joseph R. Biden won his first election to the U.S. Senate and someone checked two books out of a library in England. One was a classic "Thomas The Tank Engine" book. Forty-eight years later, someone returned the books by mail with an apologetic note signed only Andy. Andy could've owed a $10,000 fine, but there's a moratorium on late fees due to the pandemic. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.