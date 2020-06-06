Photos: A Look At The Massive D.C. Protests Over Police Brutality

Tens of thousands of demonstrators crisscrossed Washington, D.C., on Saturday, as protests against police brutality in the nation's capital continued into a second straight weekend.
Multiple groups gathered peacefully at several major landmarks, from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol to the newly minted Black Lives Matter Plaza.
The protests, sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd by police, are the city's biggest yet since a white Minneapolis officer pinned the 46-year-old black man to the ground with his knee until he died.
