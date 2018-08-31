Encore: Longtime Partners Find Treasure Among Trash

In a 2010 StoryCorps conversation, Angelo Bruno and Eddie Nieves talk about the bond they forged working together to clear garbage in New York City. Both have since retired from sanitation work, but their friendship hasn't gone to waste.

This story originally aired on Sept. 3, 2010, on Morning Edition. (Watch a video of their conversation, above; read their story below.) Angelo Bruno, now 68, retired in 2010, but he was home for two months before he "got an itch" to work again. He now manages six floors of a New York City office building. Eddie Nieves, now 63, retired from sanitation work in 2016, and occasionally walks their old route to keep in touch with friends. Bruno and Nieves still keep in contact and get together for dinner every few months.

