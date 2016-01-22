© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Encore: In Wake Of War, Former Homeless Vet Found Hope In Treatment

By NPR Staff
Published January 22, 2016 at 5:08 AM EST

When Marine Cpl. Zach Skiles returned from Iraq, he couldn't sleep, hold down a job or pay rent. Earlier this year, he and his father sat down to talk for the first time about his life after the war.

This story originally aired on April 18, 2015, on Weekend Edition. Since then, life has gotten better for Zach Skiles. He has graduated from college — summa cum laude, his father points out — and he now helps other veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder at the Pathway Home, the same program that helped him recover. He will start a doctoral program in clinical psychology in California next fall.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff