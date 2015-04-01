The Atlanta Cheating Verdict: Some Context

Today an Atlanta jury found eleven educators guilty of racketeering in a case that implicated dozens of schools and hundreds of educators. Their scheme: inflate scores on high-stakes standardized tests.

The case has drawn national attention, exposing widespread abuse and unethical behavior in the school district. Those convicted face decades in prison. But how much does it tell us about high-stakes testing in general?

Here's our post from August when the trial began, talking about larger issues of testing and the pressure on students and educators alike:

