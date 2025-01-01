© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

We are excited our On-Air Fund Drive was an unprecedented success. In 3 days, we raised over $30k from 86 pledges including 34 new members!

We are asking you to do your part to keep Public Radio East in a strong financial position. We have a MEMBER CHALLENGE of $6,500 from Dr. John and Maria Cho of New Bern and Dr. Hans and Barbara Paerl of Beaufort.

PRE is 100% community supported; it belongs to you. Like any treasure, it must be protected. Your gift ensures this treasured sound continues, today and tomorrow.

Thank you for your continued support.