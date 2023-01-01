Just in time for summer, the Sound Big Music Bundle is back for PRE’s End of Fiscal Year Fund Drive! We'll draw four lucky winners each receiving a big music bundle featuring music current on The Sound.

One winner gets a 10 album set on vinyl including works by The Band of Heathens, Sam Burchfield, Seth Walker, and more.

Three winners get a bundle of 4 CDs including:

Joanne Shaw Taylor: Nobdy's Fool

The Bros Landreth: Come Morning

Mary Scholz: Begin Again

The Wood Brothers: Heart Is The Hero