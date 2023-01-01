The Sound Big Music Bundle
Just in time for summer, the Sound Big Music Bundle is back for PRE’s End of Fiscal Year Fund Drive! We'll draw four lucky winners each receiving a big music bundle featuring music current on The Sound.
One winner gets a 10 album set on vinyl including works by The Band of Heathens, Sam Burchfield, Seth Walker, and more.
Three winners get a bundle of 4 CDs including:
Joanne Shaw Taylor: Nobdy's Fool
The Bros Landreth: Come Morning
Mary Scholz: Begin Again
The Wood Brothers: Heart Is The Hero
Get entered to win before June 30th. A winner will be selected and notified on July 3. To qualify, simply make a donation in any amount during The Sound, weeknights from 8 pm till midnight at publicradioeast.org. If now is not the right time for your donation, you can still enter to win by sending your name, phone number, and address to the email address: info@publicradioeast.org.