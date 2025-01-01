Ozark Highland Radio

Saturday at 9 PM on PRE News & Ideas

Ozark Highlands Radio is an hour-long public radio program that features live musical performances recorded at the Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View, Arkansas. With archival recordings from native Ozark musicians to the contemporary Roots/Old Time performers of today, Ozark Highlands Radio explores the history, tradition and current trends in traditional and modern acoustic music.

In addition to the live performances Ozark Highlands Radio also features interviews with performers, feature host and guest contributor segments, and web only content including jam sessions and expanded interviews.

Daren Dortin is Executive Producer and served as co-host/producer for Beale Street Caravan from 1997-2004.