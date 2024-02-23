A mysterious shipwreck on the Outer Banks

The Pappy Lane shipwreck can still be seen on the sound-side of Rodanthe. Sometimes it's fully submerged. Other times, you can see the top of the boat. But local lore didn't agree on what the ship was used for. Was it dormitory for the WPA? A military ship converted to a barge? Or used a target practice during WWII?

Nathan Richards, a maritime archaeologist and director of ECU's maritime studies program, tells the story what exactly happened with the Pappy Lane shipwreck.