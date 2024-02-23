© 2024 Public Radio East
History Here

A mysterious shipwreck on the Outer Banks

By Ryan Shaffer
Published February 23, 2024 at 2:50 PM EST

The Pappy Lane shipwreck can still be seen on the sound-side of Rodanthe. Sometimes it's fully submerged. Other times, you can see the top of the boat. But local lore didn't agree on what the ship was used for. Was it dormitory for the WPA? A military ship converted to a barge? Or used a target practice during WWII?

Nathan Richards, a maritime archaeologist and director of ECU's maritime studies program, tells the story what exactly happened with the Pappy Lane shipwreck.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
