Years and years: Restoring an Enigma transcriber

This automatic typewriter decoded messages received by an Enigma, a WWII Nazi machine that ciphered war communications into an 'unbreakable' code.

Found aboard a sunken ship off the coast of the Outer Banks, the typewriter is covered in concretions — a natural concrete-like mix of minerals and sea life. After six decades on the seafloor, it's now being painstakingly restored at the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort. Michelle Crepeau shares the restoration process in this History Here episode.