88.1 W201A0 in Greenville temporarily off the air
History Here

Years and years: Restoring an Enigma transcriber

By Ryan Shaffer
Published August 17, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT

This automatic typewriter decoded messages received by an Enigma, a WWII Nazi machine that ciphered war communications into an 'unbreakable' code.

Found aboard a sunken ship off the coast of the Outer Banks, the typewriter is covered in concretions — a natural concrete-like mix of minerals and sea life. After six decades on the seafloor, it's now being painstakingly restored at the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort. Michelle Crepeau shares the restoration process in this History Here episode.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
